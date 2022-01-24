Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

