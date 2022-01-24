Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. Anterix has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $926.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.45.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.