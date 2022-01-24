Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

