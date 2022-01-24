Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $88.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $333.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $334.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $386.10 million, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 349,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,658. Veritex has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth $200,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.