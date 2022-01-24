Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $281.45 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after acquiring an additional 351,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 168,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,400. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.