Analysts Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report sales of $129.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.68 million and the highest is $130.86 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $522.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,952. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

