Analysts Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLF shares. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.36 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.