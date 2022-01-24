Analysts Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLF shares. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.36 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

