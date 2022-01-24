Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $266.42 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $202.32 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AON by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,010,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.