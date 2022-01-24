Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Amplify Energy worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 45.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 89,741 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 48,116 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

