American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.