American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,659 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $39,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

WH stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

