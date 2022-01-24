American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of NRG Energy worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in NRG Energy by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after buying an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NRG Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

