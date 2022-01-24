American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

