American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.81% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

