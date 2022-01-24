American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,497 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.84% of Open Lending worth $38,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 41.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.33. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

