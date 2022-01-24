Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,045,523.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,503 shares of company stock worth $9,983,666. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

