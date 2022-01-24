Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $49,287.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,473,567 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

