Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

