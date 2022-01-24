Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is People s United Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,841.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3,410.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

