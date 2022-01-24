Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3,410.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,841.41 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

