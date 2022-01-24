Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $281,833.75 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

ALTG stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $441.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.