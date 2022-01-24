AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,067 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

