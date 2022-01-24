AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MacroGenics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

