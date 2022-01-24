AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 201,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $336,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDRX stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

