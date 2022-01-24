AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Hills by 145.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

