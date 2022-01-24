Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by SRB Corp

SRB Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $86.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,520.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,807.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.