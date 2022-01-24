Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,540.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2,807.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

