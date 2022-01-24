Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Cap Reaches $42.41 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $42.41 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

