Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €260.00 ($295.45) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €242.23 ($275.26).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €221.70 ($251.93) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($235.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €203.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

