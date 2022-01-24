Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $232.31 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.71.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.