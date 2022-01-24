Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 147,992 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,992 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.