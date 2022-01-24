Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,227 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.23% of KB Home worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 23.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.58 on Monday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

