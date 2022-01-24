Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $159.46 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.36.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

