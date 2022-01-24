Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.47 Million Stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $466,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $753,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

