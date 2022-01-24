Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 138.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of ArcBest worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 46.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 148.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

