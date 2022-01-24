Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,016 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $152.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

