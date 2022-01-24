Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.32 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of nCino worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 199.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

NCNO opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

