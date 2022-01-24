ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

