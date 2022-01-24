Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

