Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

