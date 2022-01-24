Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Alleghany worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 564.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 391.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $652.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

