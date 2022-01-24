Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Trimmed by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.96. 9,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average of $204.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

