Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Lowered by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $196.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

