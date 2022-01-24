Alerus Financial NA Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

