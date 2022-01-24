Alerus Financial NA Buys 18,316 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $72,991,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.76 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

