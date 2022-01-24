Alerus Financial NA Acquires 1,019 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $276.42 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $269.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

