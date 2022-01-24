Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Argus

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.