Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $180.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $57.63 on Friday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $113,663,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

