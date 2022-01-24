AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,864.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

