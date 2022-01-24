Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 23,607 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 146,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

